From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), yesterday, berated the All Progressives Congress ( APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over alleged moves to prevent Igbo living in Lagos from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the plot is allegedly instigated by APC leaders in the state. The opposition party noted that Tinubu is allegedly afraid of the popularity of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The statement read: “Nigerians are disturbed by the dastardly action instigated by leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent citizens, particularly people of the South East region resident in Lagos State from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

“That action by the APC in Lagos is part of its desperate design to use violence to sabotage free, fair and credible elections in 2023 having realized that Nigerians have rejected its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the polls.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has been in morbid fear of the soaring popularity of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hence the attempt by the APC to stop Nigerians from obtaining their PVCs to vote in the elections; an action that portend serious threat and danger to our democratic process.

“Is it not an irony that the party of the government of the day that pretends to have the support of the people and professes continuity is busy chasing away prospective voters?

“The APC is already suffering from Pre-lEection Fever Syndrome in trepidation that it cannot win in a free, fair, credible and transparent process where Nigerians are allowed to freely express their will.

‘It is particularly disturbing that this pattern is a resurgence of previous attempt in 2019 where APC leaders harassed Nigerians, especially the people of the South East and threatened to throw them into the lagoon should they vote for any party other than the APC.

“It will also be recalled that similar act of violence was unleashed on Nigerians in the Isolo axis of Lagos in the 2019 general elections, where the APC, upon discovering that it had been rejected at the polls, openly sponsored and unleashed terror on innocent citizens and destroyed all votes cast.

“The APC has again become chaotic and desperate because Nigerians have recognized it as what it is; a Special Purpose Vehicle which was hurriedly put together to defraud the nation.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC must know that they cannot surmount the determination of Nigerians who are now rallying on the platform of the PDP to use this 2023 general elections to take back their country from the stranglehold and misrule of the corrupt, incompetent, inhumane and rudderless APC.”

