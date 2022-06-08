Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State-born Media Aide to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Kolawole Oredipe, has commended the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for recognising Oladipupo Adebutu, as the standard bearer of the party in the 2023 governorship election in Ogun State.

Adebutu, who is being challenged by Segun Sowunmi for the ticket, had received his certificate of return at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Oredipe, who hails from Iperu-Remo, said with the Certificate of Return from the party, the issue of factional guber candidacy has been put to rest.

Oredipe, who is the Director, New Media to Governor Douye Diri, appealed to Sowunmi, to embrace the candidate and forge a common front to unseat the incumbent APC-led government in the State.

He said, “I wish to congratulate Oladipupo Adebutu for this great news on the receipt of his Certificate of Return as the duly elected candidate of our party, the PDP, in Ogun State.

“In the same vein, I urge our brother, Mr. Segun Sowunmi, to thread the path of peace and act as a true and loyal party man. We need to work together for the common interest of the PDP. The party cannot afford a repeat of the last in-fighting that caused us victory in 2019”.

He urged Adebutu, to reach out to Sowunmi and all other aggrieved party leaders, and members for everyone to work together to deliver the PDP in all elections in the state next year.