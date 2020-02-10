Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As preparations for the 2023 general elections gain traction, leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are engaged in an epic struggle for control of the various state chapters.

Daily Sun gathered that the tussle is exacerbated by the fact that whosoever controls the party machinery is likely to have the upper hand in the nomination of candidates for the 2023 polls.

This is coming as PDP national secretariat, Abuja, has set machineries in place to conduct congresses in the six geopolitical zones and 26 states across the country, where tenures of most of the State Working Committees( SWCs) would lapse on May 10, 2020.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti Enugu, Imo, Gombe, Jigawa,Kaduna, Kano, Kastina, Nasarawa, Niger,Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and FCT.

Investigations revealed that the battle is more intense in states where the PDP is in opposition, especially in Lagos, Ekiti, Edo, Imo and Ogun.

Daily Sun gathered that in Lagos, where Dominic Adegbola and Deji Doherty are locked in an epic chairmanship battle, a state High Court sitting in Igbosere has reportedly summoned the National chairman, Uche Secondus and Senator Ben Ndi Obi to appear today to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for contempt.

Adegbola’s group had gone to court to protest the conduct of the congress where Doherty was reportedly elected, allegedly in disregard of a subsisting court order.

A source said though the BoT has set up a committee to reconcile the warring factions, they would rather wait for the court case to run its full course.

“We’re waiting to see what will happen on February, 10” he stated.

Similarly, in Edo, leaders are at loggerheads as they battle for control ahead of the nomination of candidate for the September 19 governorship poll. They are torn between loyalists of the outgoing chairman, Dan Orbih, on the one hand and a coalition of party leaders, reportedly consisting of former speaker of the House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba, a governorship aspirant, Ken Imasuagbon among others.

Last week, some members of the party obtained an interlocutory injunction to halt the local government congresses scheduled.

In Enugu, reliable source told Daily Sun that a cold war is brewing between Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who is speculated to be interested in the PDP governorship ticket.

“There is a serious tussle in Enugu over who will control the party structure beginning from the coming ward, local government and state congresses,” he stated.

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun, yesterday, that there was no cause for alarm, as the party has taken steps to ensure it holds harmonious congresses in all the affected states.

Ologbondiyan confirmed that there was a matter involving the party leadership in a Lagos High Court but said the issues as it concern Edo State were being managed.