From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Four top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mobilisers and over 100 members of the party in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Led by the party’s former youth leader in the area, Mr Godwin Igbinosun, the defectors said they decided to join the APC because of the performance of the lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr. Dennis Idahosa and the crisis in the state chapter of the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors who were received by Idahosa and Mr. Oscar Aghedo, the chairman of APC in the local government at a rally yesterday at Okokuo ward of Ovia North East, Igbinosun vowed to ensure the election of all candidates of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

The defectors who commended Idahosa for attracting impactful projects to the constituency, pledged to continually support him in order to attract more developmental projects to the area.

“We are not actually surprised with your performance because overtime, you have proved that yours is to ensure the general wellbeing of the people.

“You demonstrated your love for the people when as a commissioner, you shared your salary with the youths and women and have also supported the cause of the area without holding any political office.

“Now as a member of House of Representatives, we have seen all that you have done across the 23 wards of the federal constituency.