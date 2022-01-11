From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has said People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governors and other stakeholders would work tirelessly for the party to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He urged those fanning the embers of discord over the issue of zoning of presidential ticket and dividing governors, to focus their energy on rebuilding and strengthening the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Wike stated this when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, at the Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday.

“I’ve come to let him know that everybody as PDP members must put ourselves together to build the party. Without the party, nobody can be a presidential candidate. There must be a party. So, there is the need for everybody to work together, make the party to be united before we talk about who will be presidential candidate.”

The Rivers State governor reiterated that Nigerians are waiting anxiously for PDP to rescue the country from the poor governance the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has foisted on them.

“We cannot afford to miss this opportunity that Nigerians are giving back to PDP to takeover the government in 2023. Everybody must work together as a party. And as governors, we must work together. If we didn’t work together we won’t have had the best convention we have ever had as a party.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He warned that if governors and members of the party are not united, it would be difficult for the party to amicably nominate an acceptable presidential candidate.

According to him, PDP must capitalise on the brewing crisis in the APC to build a more formidable party to wrest power from the APC led federal government.

Governor Wike assured that PDP governors will not be distracted by the antics of those who are fanning the embers of discords in their bid to weaken their resolve to work unison for the PDP to clinch the presidency in 2023.

“We, as governors, will be united. Nobody can divide the governors because we are determined to work together to make sure PDP produces the next president in 2023.”

He commended Governor Diri, who was the deputy chairman of the PDP convention committee for the pivotal role he played in ensuring the success of the convention that produced the National Working Committee (NWC ) of the party.

Governor Wike urged the Bayelsa State governor to focus on providing democratic dividends to the people of his state, as that is the best strategy to silence the opposition in the State.