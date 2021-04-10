From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three former Senate Presidents of the Nigerian Senate have all stressed the need for the People’s Democratic Party PDP to work hard and unite to take over the mantle of leadership of the country come 2023.

The former President’s of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Sen. David Mark and Sen. Bukola Saraki stated this on Saturday at the PDP North Central Zonal Congress held at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Ayu who was overjoyed that one of the founding members of the party, Prof. Jerry Gana had finally returned to the Party after sujourning elsewhere, expressed the assurance that the crop of leaders of the party would team up to ensure victory for the party at all levels in 2023.

“Now that the people of Nigeria have tased a second wife they now know how beautiful the PDP is. And with the return of Gana, the PDP will.get back on track in 2023 and the whole of North Central will be governed by the PDP.

“Even though Nigeria is at the verge disintegration, Nigerians should not be deterred by the failed government of APC,” Ayu said, assuring that the PDP is coming up stronger and better to take over the governance of the country come 2023.

On his part, Sen. David Mark who agreed with the speech of Sen. Ayu said it was for that reason that Nigerians need to “change the change.”

Also speaking, immediate past Senate President and Chairman, PDP Reconciliatory Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki said it was time for the north central to go and recover its mandate from the remaining five states.

“It’s time for us to go back and reclaim our mandate from the remaining five states of the North Central because North Central belongs to PDP and that journey has started with the return of Jerry Gana. The future of Nigeria rests with the PDP.

He charged all PDP leaders to go back and work together in unity to recover the mandate.

“We must also continue to retain FCT. We must go back and send a message that PDP has woken up and is now on the map to take the country,” Saraki said.