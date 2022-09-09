From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC), yesterday, approved the structure of its 2023 presidential campaign council. However, the party organ was silent on the leadership of the campaign.

The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the NEC meeting, said it was part of resolutions reached by party.

However, Ologunagba explained that NEC empowered the National Working Committee (NWC) to populate the council, in consultation with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders.

He dismissed speculations that chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, has been appointed as director general of the presidential campaign council, saying: “It is not true as at this time.”

Ologunagba also said it is not true that Tambuwal has resigned as chairman of the PDP Governors Forum. According to him, “it is not true as this time. I have no information thank he has resigned. And If he has resigned, I will be in the best position to know. Right now, there are procedures to resignation. When the BoT chairman, it was communicated. Those are speculations. Wait until he resigns, then we will let you know.”

In a related development, the Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, CID Maduabum, also told journalists, yesterday, that Tambuwal has not resigned as chairman of the Forum.

Ologunagba added that the PDP NEC approved the composition of the Manifesto Review Committee to review the party’s manifestos ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Furthermore, he noted that the party organ “charged Nigerians to remain united in rallying towards the success of the PDP at the 2023 general elections and start the onerous task of rescuing and rebuilding our nation.”