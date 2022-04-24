From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amid controversy over the zoning of the 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s National Executive Committee ( NEC) would meet on Wednesday to take decision relating to the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday night, indicated that the NEC meeting would hold at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Sunday Sun learnt that amongst issues to be discussed is the report of the Governor Samuel Ortom Committee on zoning of the presidential ticket for the 2023 polls.

The 37-man zoning panel had reportedly recommended that the presidential ticket be thrown open to all qualified aspirants.

According the sources privy to the details of the recommendation, the committee had resolved thus: “(1) Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.

2) Inspite of (1) above, ticket is thrown open, this time around due to exigency of time.

“Our party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least six months before sales of forms. Our party should commend the efforts of some our contestants on the issue of consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

However, the recommendation had not gone down well with party stakeholders, especially those from the South, with PDP Southern governors insisting that the presidential ticket must be ceded with to the south in accordance with the party constitution.