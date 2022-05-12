From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The crisis trailing the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congresses and moves for consensus in some states seemed to have deepened as stakeholders are spoiling for war ahead of the primaries.

Daily Sun gathered that aggrieved members were awaiting the decision of the PDP headquarters on the controversy over the congresses to determine their next line of action. The delegates from the congresses are to nominate PDP candidates for various positions in the 2023 general election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

States chapters where the congresses are bone of contention include Edo, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra while states with contentions over move for consensus candidates include Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers.

It was reliably gathered that contest over the primaries are responsible for delay in the publication of delegates’ list by the PDP headquarters.

According to the party’s timetable, publication of delegates’ list was supposed to have been done last week.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Meanwhile, the Cross River State PDP Professionals (CROSPP) has warned against imposition of governorship candidate.

The group, in a statement by its leader, Okon Edem-Ita, said any attempt by party leadership or an individual to impose a governorship candidate on the PDP in the state would not augur well.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to the group, all the governorship aspirants should be allowed to go to the field to test their popularity.

“While it is the constitutional right of every man and woman who have attended the universal suffrage and status to run for elections, we will never yield the PDP for a defeat in the next governorship election.We, therefore, call on the PDP state chairman and its SWC to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates.

“We demand that all the governorship aspirants – Gershom Bassey, Daniel Asuquo, Nkoyo Toyo and Arthur Jarvis- should be allowed to go to the field and show their strength. Anything otherwise will spell doom for PDP chances in Cross River State in the 2023 general election.”