From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the party to beat in the 2023 general elections.

He stated this in an interview with journalists after a consultative meeting with PDP state chairmen in Abuja. He urged members and leaders of the party to unite to achieve the party’s aspirations to regain power at the federal level.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“Unity, unity, unity of purpose and understanding and working together for us to actually realise the all important goal of rescuing Nigeria,” he told party faithful.

Tambuwal said the meeting with state chairmen of the party was “about consultation on the possibility of my running for the office of the president and seeking the mandate of our party members and leaders as standard flag bearer of the PDP in 2023 presidential election.”

Chairman, Forum of PDP state chairmen, Felix Hyat, in his response said it was in the best interest of party leaders to work together, beyond the presidential primary, in the bid to win the 2023 presidential poll.

“We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election. So, to us it is not just an issue of primaries, it is an issue of the secondary election which is more important,” Hyat said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

…APC’ll take PDP to the cleaners -Adamu

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said his party would take the opposition PDP to the cleaners in next year’s general elections.

He said the PDP would be served the bitter pills they deserve since they have decided not to see the good things done by the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led APC administration.

He urged leaders and aggrieved members of the APC to sheath their swords and support ongoing reforms in the party under the leadership of the caretaker chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, said the party was better positioned to retain political power at the federal level in 2023. He urged Nigerians to disregard the antics of PDP to discredit the Buhari administration despite the tremendous progress and achievements in the past seven years.

Adamu, who spoke at the formal opening ceremony of his campaign office in Abuja, challenged all party faithful to queue behind his aspiration for the office of national chairman of APC. He said the position would afford him the opportunity to continue in the transformation agenda of the APC.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said his presence and that of other senator-colleagues including the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at the event was an indication that the senate was in support of Adamu’s aspiration and desire to pilot the affairs of the party.