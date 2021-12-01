Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Wednesday evening played host to the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in his Abuja residence.
The duo met and held a meeting which at the time of filling this report is yet to be disclosed
Kalu in his verified Facebook posted ” I played host this evening to my brother , former Senate President and former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim . We held a deep discussion about our region and our country, Nigeria at large .”
Leave a Reply