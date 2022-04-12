From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has called on his party to zone the ticket to South East.

Anakwenze who disclosed this shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, yesterday in Abuja, added that the South East zone had often helped other parts of the country to produce the nation’s president.

Anakwenze, also maintained that no presidential aspirants from the zone will step down for any zone.

He said if he is elected president, he would address the current hardship by empowering the masses.

“We supported everybody. It is time for everybody to support us. Well, the West have had their own.

“South South had its own turn. So, for equity and fairness, the only zone that has not ruled this country is the Southest and that’s why some of us are throwing our hats into the ring to be able to talk to the PDP family and delegates that will come for the congress to consider fairness.

“We have shown strength, we have shown commitment, we have shown respect, we have shown honour and this is the time that PDP will consider the brain that will recover this country from total collapse.

“We have collapsed in almost every point or facet of this nation. We have collapsed in security, we have collapsed in the economy. We have collapsed everywhere. I have the intention to rebuild the nation.

“I know the PIB law passed recently, that encourages modular refinery but how many of them have been made known. I can be able to pull it from $1 million to $150,000 which is accepted to the license fee. I believe that the problem of petroleum scarcity will be solved,”he said.