From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections is to emerge at the party’s national convention scheduled for May 28 and 29, 2022.

This is as the party’s governorship candidates would be nominated on May 21.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Similarly, congresses to choose candidates for the state and national assemblies would hold on May 7 and 12 respectively.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced this, yesterday, while briefing journalists, in Abuja on the outcome of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He said this was part of the party’s timetable for nomination of candidates for next year’s general elections, as ratified by the NEC at its 95th meeting, yesterday, in Abuja.

He said activities for PDP primaries would commence on March 17, with the sale of the nomination forms.

He said the party pegged the price for nomination and expression of interests forms for the presidential aspirants at N40million, while aspirants for the governorship election are expected to pay N21 million.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Similarly, aspirants for state Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate are to pay the sum of N600, 000; N2.5million and N3.5 million respectively for nomination and expression of interest forms.

He, however, said NEC resolved that youths interested in contesting the 2023 polls would pay half of the nomination fee.

Ologunagba said NEC approved the constitution of a committee to address the issue of zoning of the presidential ticket and other elective positions in the 2023 general election.

The zoning committee, which would consist of one nominee from each of the 36 states is expected to submit its report in two weeks, he said.

PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, while declaring the NEC meeting open, charged party leaders to close rank, in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

Ayu admonished aggrieved members of the PDP to explore the party internal conflict resolution mechanism to resolve their differences, rather than bickering publicly.