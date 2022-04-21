From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has reopened the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for aspirants seeking to contest the 2023 general elections. The deadline for sale of forms had elapsed at the close of work on Wednesday.

However, the PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday night, it has decided to continue the sale of form until tomorrow, owing to several considerations.

The statement read : ‘After a thorough consideration of various issues and concerns in the Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further adjusted its Timetable and Schedule of Activities to extend the closing dates for the purchase of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 general elections to Friday, April 22, 2022.

“Under the reviewed timetable, the last day for the submission of already completed Forms has been extended to Monday, April 25, 2022.”