From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation Committee, yesterday, met with former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in his Abuja residence.

Chairman of the Committee, Bukola Saraki, told journalists, at the end of the meeting that the former president remained committed to the PDP.

Saraki, who is also the immediate past president of the Senate, said Jonathan is eager to see the PDP return to power and as such would deploy his experience, time and resources to ensure the opposition party regains power.

In recent times, there have been speculations that the former president might be warming up to contest the presidential poll on the platform of the (APC).

Leaders of the APC led by Yobe Governor, who is also the chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, had visited the former president in Abuja, in November, 2020, fueling speculations that the visit might not be unconnected to 2023 polls.

The former senate president added that their visit to Jonathan was to intimate him of plans of the Reconciliation Committee and seek his guidance on how best to carry out their assignment.

“It was a very useful meeting. He gave us his views and we are very happy. He reassured all of us of his commitment to the PDP and he told us that he is still ready to offer his time, experience and resources to strengthen the party and that is very strong and important for us. Of course, you know there are funny issues going on but we are leaving this place very happy.

“He is also ready to work with the reconciliation committee to play his own. That is a great step for the party. We have put that behind us all those people of the other party that would like to come and disturb our leaders. Our leaders are here and they are ready to work for the party.

“We spoke about what role former presidents like him will play and he left us feeling very happy that yes, he will like to play that role in the PDP and helping our committee to move forward.”

Nevertheless, the former senate president was evasive on the possibility of Jonathan contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

Also, present at the meeting were other members of the committee including former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; Ibrahim Shema , Liyel Imoke and Ibrahim Dankwambo, former governors of Kastina, Cross River and Gombe states, and former leader of the House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola-Akande.