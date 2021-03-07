From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has called on the people to continue to support the People’s Democratic Party as it remains the only hope of South East geopolitical zone.

He also congratulated the party for Anyanwu for conducting the most transparent, freest and fairest Congress in the zone, and charged the newly elected officers of the zone to continue to sustain the vision of the party.

Senator Anyanwu also commended members of PDP in Imo State for remaining steadfast before, during and after the misunderstanding in the party, while promising to work assiduously for the success of the party not only in Imo state and South East, but Nigeria at large.

Anyanwu who represented Imo East (Owerri) zone between 2015 and 2019 said this at the weekend while fielding questions from journalists said that the people’s Democratic Party remains the only hope for the South East zone regain its foot hold on national politics and assured of the party’s readiness to carry everybody along.

According to him, the new national Vice Chairman of PDP, South East, Hon Ali Odefa and his team have the needed capacity to change the narrative in the party, expressing happiness that their election would engender prosperity and jettison frivolities.

He revealed that the People’s Democratic Party had identified the mistakes made in the past, and that party is working hard to ensure that such mistakes do not reoccur.

The erstwhile senate committe Chairman on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges disclosed that all efforts were on top gear to reach out to some aggrieved members who were still avoiding the window of reconciliation, saying that PDP would do everything possible to convince them on the need to come back to the party as a family.

He assured of the party’s readiness to bring every willing members into her fold, and urged the public to join hands with the PDP to fight hunger, starvation and ethnic injustice.

Anyanwu therefore expressed hope that the party has all it takes to transform the South East from what it is today, to what it ought to be in the future.