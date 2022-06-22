The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, commence the screening of nominees for deputy governors from 28 states for the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening took place at the party National Headquarters in Abuja.

The Deputy Governorship Candidates Screening Committee chaired by Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, also have Dr Akilu Indabawa as Secretary and Mr Sunday Omobo, as Administrative Secretary.

A nominee for deputy governor for Akwa-Ibom-State, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, speaking to newsmen shortly after her interview, commended the state governor, his wife, party leaders and people of the state for nominating her.

Eyakenyi, the Senator representing Akwa-Ibom South Senatorial District, who was cheered by women group from the state, said that women of the state had every right to be excited over the slot of the deputy governor given to them for the first time.

“I am going there as a mother for the 31 local governments of Akwa Ibom State covering women, men, youth and the elderly.

“I am going there to serve, to set a standard and ensure that after me, another woman can pick up the position.

“ I will also ensure that women have their due and right at the executive, legislative and party level.

“I am also going to be a model and standard to every woman in Akwa-Ibom State,” Eyakenyi said.

The PDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos, Olajide Adediran, who was also sighted at PDP National Secretariat, also spoke with newsmen on the nominees for the state deputy governor.

Adediran, who is popularly know as Jandor said the nomination of five persons for his running mate show that Lagos as a center of excellency has many qualified person for the position.

“Every one of the five nominees is qualified to be my deputy governor,” Jandor said.

He gave assurance that the people of the state would be as popular or more popular than him.

“We represent a breath of fresh air in Lagos State. You have seen that in me and my running mate as well,” he said.(NAN)

