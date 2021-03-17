From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) may take a stand on the zoning of its 2023 presidential ticket.

This is coming as the opposition party’s 2019 General Election Review Committee is scheduled to submit its report today.

The committee, which was inaugurated last year, and headed by the Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, is saddled with the responsibility of reviewing PDP outing in the 2019 polls, and making appropriate recommendations to the on how to improve its fortunes in future polls. Daily Sun gathered that the report of the PDP 2019 Election Review Committee, which would be presented to the critical stakeholders, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) among others will set the stage for the zoning of offices for the 2023 polls.

In recent times, PDP leaders across the country have been divided over whether the party’s ticket for the next presidential election should be retained in the North or zoned to the South.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, had stated in December, 2020, that the opposition party was waiting for the Bala Mohammed led Committee to enable it decide on the zoning of its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

“After the general election, we set up a panel to study and appraise our performance and make necessary recommendations. The Governor of Bauchi state, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, is heading the committee and it is still working. We did the same thing when we lost election in 2015 when we set up Senator Ike Ekweremadu committee to look into why we lost.”