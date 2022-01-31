From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and 2021 Anambra State Governorship aspirant, Hon Amb. Ike Oligbo has decried the move by PDP to jettison equity and fairness in zoning its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East.

He cautioned that any attempt to impose another Northern candidate on PDP in 2023 with a skewed manner with ridiculous logic that zoning is only for APC, could result in PDP suffering severe electoral misfortunes come 2023 if APC picks a candidate from the South especially the South East.

Oligbo, the United Nations award-winning Lawyer and business mogul who spoke with newsmen in Awka emphasized the need for PDP to take the strong feelings of party members in the southeast into consideration before jettisoning the equity and fairness zoning formula which was categorically enshrined in the party’s constitution.

He said: “The South East has a lot of qualified and credible individuals that can stand in as both candidates for PDP and APC and denying the South East the equitable and rightful chance to produce the next President of Nigeria by bringing up some ridiculous childish theories that the North still has four years under PDP is both uncharitable and condescending to PDP southeast members.”

He however cautioned that such a move by PDP could give birth to anti-party activities resulting in the decimation of PDP in the South East.

Oligbo who is a major party stakeholder both in Anambra and in Diaspora advised fellow PDP chieftains not to be in a hurry to discard the zoning system but allow more time for intraparty consultations and consensus in achieving the expected and desired equity for a presidential candidate from southeast extraction come 2023.

The lawyer turned politician and businessman expressed his unreserved gratitude and profound support to Ohaneze Ndigbo ably led by Prof George Obiozor for their peaceful and unrelenting resolve for the Nigeran President of southeast extraction in 2023.

Oligbo stated, “no ethnic group in Nigeria has federated Nigeria more than Ndigbo, consequently, Ndigbo’s right to be President of Nigeria should be respected”.