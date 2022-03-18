By Chukwudi Nweje

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has hailed its national leadership over its decision to slash the fee to be paid by youths for nomination and expression of interest forms to partake in the 2023 electioneering process by half.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Hakeem Amode, said in Lagos, yesterday, that the aim is to promote youths inclusiveness in the party during the 2023 general election. He said the PDP remains the best political party, even as the recent decision will increase its chances at the poll.

“Any youth from 25 years and 30 years is expected to pay half of the fees for the nomination forms for any position they are contesting. The party has thought it wise to take care of the youths in the party.

“The youths are well accommodated on their ambitions if they are interested in contesting for any position.

“We felt the party has done well to recognise the position of the youths and the importance of youths in the party,” he said.

The national leadership of PDP took the decision at its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, at which it released the party’s timetable for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general election.