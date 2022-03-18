By Chukwudi Nweje

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has hailed its national leadership over its decision to slash the fee to be paid by youths for nomination and expression of interest forms to partake in the 2023 electioneering process by half.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the state Mr Hakeem Amode, said in Lagos on Thursday that the aim is to promote youths inclusiveness in the party during the 2023 general elections.

He said the PDP remains the best political party, even as the recent decision will increase its chances at the poll.

“Any youth from 25 years and 30 years is expected to pay half of the fees for the nomination forms for any position they are contesting for. The party has thought it wise to take care of the youths in the party.

“The youths are well accommodated on their ambitions if they are interested in contesting for any position.

“We felt that the party has done well to recognise the position of the youths and the importance of youths in the party,” he said.

The national leadership of the PDP took the decision at its National Executive Committee (NEC), meeting on Wednesday, at which it released the party’s timetable for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP fixed the cost of nomination and expression of interest forms for the presidential aspirants fixed at N40 million, while aspirants for the governorship election were to pay N21 million.

The cost of forms to the state Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate were fixed at N600, 000; N2.5 million and N3.5 million respectively.

Amode added that the decision to cut the cost of participation for youths is necessary to encourage more young Nigerians to get involved in the electioneering process ahead of the party’s forthcoming primaries in May.

He added, “We feel what the leaders, members, the NEC and the NWC have done is right and appreciated. We support that wholeheartedly and the party in Lagos state is with the national body on this.”

He said the party is steadfast and working towards wining the 2023 general election.

“Our efforts are geared toward winning all the seats in the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, the Senate and that of governor and president. We are set to take over power in 2023.”

Reacting, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a chieftain of the party, who contested for the post of state chairman at the last Lagos State congress said the action of the national body demonstrates high level of responsiveness and responsibility.

He said, “In reducing its nomination fees for participating youths in all levels of elective offices, the leadership of the PDP is being responsive and responsible.

“The party understands that all Nigerians are living in unprecedented hard economic times. It is highly commendable that the PDP also extends a 50 per cent discount on forms purchased by aspirants who fall in the youth category.”

Pearse urged the party to move ahead to ensure internal democracy at the party primaries. He noted that the PDP has a bright if the elections were credible.

The national convention to elect the party’s presidential candidate for 2023 election is scheduled to hold on May 28 and 29 while thecgovernorship primaries is to hold on May 21.

Congresses to choose candidates for the state and national assembly candidates is slated for May 7 and 12 respectively.