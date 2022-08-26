PDP stakeholders in Enugu East Senatorial District on Thursday lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for keeping with the rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

They stated this when some people of the zone led by the PDP governorship candidate Mr Peter Mbah, paid a special ‘Thank-you’ visit to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi, the PDP State Chairman, Mr Augustine Nnamani and members of the National Assembly from the state were part of the delegation.

Others were the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Nnamdi Nwafor and traditional rulers from the area.

They said they were in the Government House to thank the governor for acceding to their yearning that the governorship ticket in 2023 be zoned to Enugu East Senatorial District.

They also thanked Ugwuanyi for the choice of Mbah as the PDP governorship candidate, stressing that the governor was a promise keeper.

Delivering their message of gratitude, Nwafor disclosed that their visit was to solely thank the governor for Mbah’s emergence.

Nwafor recalled that the people of Enugu East Senatorial District, including the clergy and traditional rulers, had on June 17, 2021 converged on Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, for the Oganiru Enugu East Senatorial District Rally.

He said they had appealed to Ugwuanyi to ensure that the rotational zoning arrangement of the governorship position, which favoured their zone, be adhered to.

He recalled Ugwuanyi promised them that justice, equity and fairness would prevail in the fullness of time.

Nwafor said the governor’s promise was made manifest on May 25 when Mbah was duly elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

Expressing gratitude also to the governor, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Ben Nwoye, thanked the governor for answering the call of the people of Enugu East Senatorial District.

He said that he was delighted that all the major political parties in the state had zoned their governorship tickets to Enugu East Senatorial District, ahead of the 2023 general polls.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi , who expressed great delight at the kind words, solidarity and gratitude by the elated people of Enugu East Senatorial District, said: “All I have done is to provide the leadership needed at this point in our history.

“This is to protect that cherished political culture and which, in reality, birthed my own political opportunity as well as that of my predecessors in office.

“The beauty of fair rotation of political offices is that both the strong and the weak will have their turn.

I, therefore, enjoin all those in whose hands history and providence may entrust the responsibility of dispensation of political justice in this state in future, to do so without fear or favour, for what is good for the goose is also good for the gander,” he said.

The governor expressed implicit confidence that Mbah, “whom we have placed in the hands of God fits the bill”.

He urged the people to pray and rally round him to deepen the ongoing consultations ahead of formal electioneering campaigns. (NAN)