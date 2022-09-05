From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu over his comments on the opposition party.

Tinubu, at the weekend, had reportedly expressed surprise that the PDP is still in existence as political party.

However, the opposition party, in a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba,yesterday, said the APC candidate’s comment is aimed at diverting attention from the alleged failures of the federal government.

The PDP added that Tinubu is intimidated by its achievement and that of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as fear of defeat in the 2023 polls.

“Unlike the APC that is dead, the PDP is not only alive and existing as acknowledged by Asiwaju Tinubu in his statement, but also strong, united and focused on its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“It is distressing that Asiwaju Tinubu speaks like someone under the influence with incoherent discourse and absence of mind that further expose a lack of capacity for leadership especially at the Presidential level.

“It is rather shameful that the APC Presidential Candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which was revitalized by the PDP administration but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government,” the opposition party stated.

It added that “Moreover, Nigerians have realized the futility of Asiwaju’s non-existent and heavily concocted achievements, influence, leadership prowess and skills.

“Nigerians gave Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu the benefit of the doubt but he failed them by engineering a deceitful government leading to the ugly indices of insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity and low life expectancy imposed on our nation in the last seven years.

“Asiwaju is a huge baggage to the APC. He should know that because of him there is a daily exodus of millions of APC members across the country into the PDP. In the last one month, over 5 million APC members have defected to the PDP. In the Lagos State axis, his supposed stronghold, close to one million APC members have decamped to the PDP since his emergence as APC Presidential Candidate.”