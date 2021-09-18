From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that its target is to win the next presidential poll and 28 gubernatorial seats in the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the PDP National Convention Organizing Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, stated this yesterday, in Abuja, at the inauguration of the committee.

Fintiri, who is also the governor of Adamawa State, said the opposition party is eager to return to its pre-2015 status, when it controlled the Federal government and majority of states in the country.

The governor noted that his committee is committed to ensuring that the October 30 national convention of the PDP turns out the best that the opposition party has had.

Nevertheless, he charged the zoning committee headed by the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to submit its report quickly, so that plans for the national convention can kick off in earnest.

According to him, “the present party leadership has done well. They have done very well and extra well. They have taken this party from 10 governors to about 17 governors before we were robbed at the time. So, I believe, by 2023, we are going to be where we were in 2015, with about 28 governors and the President.

“I call on the zoning committee to work and conclude their assignment latest by end of next week, so that we can start our job. It is not an order, but that is what we least expect from you, end of Friday next week.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.