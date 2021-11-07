From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Chairman-elect of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has said that the party under his leadership would ‘sharpen its programmes” and make it more appealing to the electorate.

Ayu, who stated this in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, at the weekend, said that his priority is to lead the PDP to victory in the 2023 general elections.

Besides, the new PDP chairman said that his administration would also build on the efforts of the outing National Working Committee (NWC) in uniting the opposition and making it more focused.

He noted that it was good the PDP lost power in 2015, as it enabled the country to try the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayu added that “today, Nigerians know better between the opposition party and the APC, which one served their interests better.”

According to him, “my priority is for the party to take power. Political parties priorities are always to win. Therefore, I reviewed the reasons we lost power in 2015 and I am going to work to unite the party, to sharpen the programmes of the party, market the party to the Nigerian electorate in a way that they will be prepared to vote for us.

“In a democracy, it is normal for a political party to lose power. If we didn’t lose power, maybe we would have become a dictatorship or complacent. To believe in democracy, there must have been something we were doing wrong or must have done wrong that the Nigerian electorate shifted.

“But today, if we didn’t lose power, they won’t experience the policies and programmes of the other party. They would think there is something better than us. Thank God we lost power. Today, Nigerian people know better.

“I believe we will re-energize the party and take over power again, not only at the centre, but in Nigeria, there is a lot of attention taking power at the federal level. There was time PDP was controlling more than 20 states.

“That has been reduced to 13. We hope and pray and we will work very hard to increase that number from 13 to control over 20 states possibly, we will win the Federal Government. So, that is really my vision for this party.”

