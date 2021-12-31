From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

If all things go well with the plans of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Imo State, the party has outlined measures to welcome back its lost members to the ruling All Progressives Party(APC) next year.

National secretary of the party, senator Samuel Anyanwu disclose this at his country home, Ikeduru on Friday while chatting with members of the State correspondents chapel. He described the level of defection of the former members to PDP as ” Tsunami of the greatest time”.

Already, he revealed that the party at the National level and State are consulting with the former members as well as new members to make the party stronger for the 2023 general elections.

He also emphasised that PDP is set to return to power with adequate preparations it is making to get a credible presidential candidate.

Anyanwu noted that PDP is the only party that can rewrite the wrongs of the past administrations especially on insecurity and dwindling economy of the nation. He said ” We have weighed other parties and non can make Nigeria happy like PDP, the insecurity in the country is getting worst ,corruption escalating on a daily basis, today the country is the most indebted in the world and yet we are still borrowing .

“Our brand children will continue paying for it ,the only way Nigeria can be happy is when PDP comes to power ,people are tired, the only legacy expected of Buhari now is a smooth transmission of results.

“Look at in Imo most people don’t travel to their homes again especially in Orlu and Okigwe

“PDP is back to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, only way to do that is to get a capable presidential candidate ,their would be a political tsunami, an exodus from other parties ,PDP has no faction again, we are ready to bounce back to power, in the next few months those that has left the party would come back .” Anyanwu assured.