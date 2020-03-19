Oluseye Ojo Ibadan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, yesterday vowed to oust All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos states during the governorship poll that will hold in the five of the six states in the region as well as winning the 2023 presidential poll.

PDP made the declaration during a South West zonal unification rally at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where the party leaders received scores of defectors across the six states from various parties, including the APC and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defectors included former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja; and former secretary to Osun State Government, Fatai Akinbade.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, was represented by Austin Akobundu, the party’s Organising National Secretary. Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State personally graced the rally.

Oyinlola, who defected from ADC to PDP said: “I told my people we were going to Ibadan to join PDP. I told them Ibadan is the headquarters and epicentre of politics in Yoruba land.

“Now, those in leadership of the country are not doing the right things. There is a square peg in a round hole. They deceived us in the South West with restructuring. When it is time for them to implement restructuring, they said they did not know the meaning of restructuring.

“Second, there is greed in their attitude. When the former minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, left office, she was replaced with a northerner. When they removed Ayo Oke (former director general of National Intelligence Agency), they replaced him with a northerner.

“I want our people to know that it is time for restructuring of politics in South West. We cannot be working like an elephant, but be eating like an ant. Too much wisdom is dangerous. Don’t let us be too wise. I pray all things stolen from the PDP will be restored.”

On his part, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the return of Oyinlola, his supporters and other chieftains of different political parties to the PDP was a signal of a party on the rise.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as stating that if the South West is united, the whole country will be united.

Makinde said: “Last week, some people went to Lagos to protest against Amotekun. They did the same in Ekiti yesterday.

And you will begin to wonder if these elements are really of Yoruba extraction. But the truth of the matter, which has also been established, is that our people want Amotekun and it has come to stay.

“So, I want to urge us to show deep love to our leaders and their loyalists who have joined us again. Let us tell them they are welcome to their home.

“ Only enemies of the people will oppose Amotekun’s formation.”