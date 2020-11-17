Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus has come under severe attack by various groups in the southeast. Latest among them is the Igbo National Council (INC) which has sent a strong message to the PDP chairman, warning him that his party will lose in 2023 elections if the party fails to zone its presidency tcket to the southeast.

National President of INC, Chilos Godsent disclosed this to Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday. According to him, the comment is unfair and unacceptable to Ndigbo.

He said “We should remember that since the inception of PDP that Party has been zoning positions.The constitution of PDP also recognize zoning.

“We know that Socundus is playing a script meant to bring onboard Gov Nyesom Wike as the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP in 2023.

“If the PDP refuse to zone its President to South East in 2023, PDP will like lose in South East and Nigeria at large. We therefore urge the leadership of the PDP to have a rethink on the above.” Godsent said.

Similarly, Coalition of Southeast Youth Leaders (COESYL) while condemning the utterance of Secondus has described him as unfit to lead PDP.

In statement by the Prsident General of the group , Goodluck Ibem, he pointed out that the PDP chairman has forgotten in a hurry the twenty one years support of Ndigbo to the party.

“If Prince Uche Secondus the National Chairman of Peoples Democracy Party, PDP is bold to say that the party is not ready to zone the presidential ticket of the party to the southeast it means that he has relocated to the background the 21 years of total support of Ndigbo to the party .

“The people of Southeast have always been committed to the PDP and it is very unfortunate that someone like Secondus who was not there when the party was formed will just wake up one morning to throw away the sacrifices of the Ndigbo in the party to the wind. Goodluck said.

He added “Where was Secondus when Dr Alex Ekwueme formed G34 that later metamorphosed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. It is clearing that the national chairman is out to destroy the party.

“We urge the PDP to thoroughly investigate Secondus if he have not collected money from the ruling all progressives congress to destroy the chances of the party come 2023.

“For Secondus to turn its on his back on the region that has always been the backbone of the party since its inception leaves much to be desired. He has sold the birthright of the party for a porridge. Secondus is totally unfit to be the National Chairman of the party and he should resign forthwith. Goodluck stated.