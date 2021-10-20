From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has hailed incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for discharging his assignment as Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Committee on the zoning of key party offices ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said Governor Ugwuanyi’s committee ‘came out unscathed as the recommendation from the assignment calmed frayed nerves,’ with stakeholders having ‘beamed the searchlight on how the committee was handling the contentious issue of zoning key offices in the party.’

Sen Nnamani, who represents Enugu East in the Senate, said Governor Ugwuanyi has given a good account of his stewardship as a worthy Ambassador of Enugu State and the South East.

He noted that Governor Ugwuanyi led the committee’s impressive outing and his purposeful leadership of the Party in the South East Zone is a good prelude of how he will pilot the affairs of the PDP to success in 2023.

According to Sen Nnamani, ‘Governor Ugwuanyi has demonstrated good character and provided leadership. This attribute cannot be taken for granted.’

The senator urged the governor to sustain the good works in order to keep the PDP as a party of choice, especially in the South East.

The former governor expressed optimism that the PDP will regain lost ground in the region ahead of 2023 polls.

