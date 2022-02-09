From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assured Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) will reclaim the leadership of country in the 2023 general elections.

The governor stated this yesterday at Tse-Agberagba in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state while receiving defectors and their supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the PDP.

He said that the party would also retain Benue by winning all elective positions.

He however advised members of the PDP to come together and rebuild the party irrespective of their individual ambitions to enable the party become strong for the challenges ahead.

The governor said Nigerians would revolt against the APC using the ballot in 2023 because of the abysmal performance of the APC-led administration at the centre, especially the economic crisis and worsened security.

He said the PDP would not only retain Benue in the 2023 general elections but also win the three senatorial, 11 House of Representatives positions and all 32 seats for the Benue State House of Assembly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The governor said he remains committed to protecting the interest of Benue people as his core mandate, pointing out that he would continue to resist invasion of Benue land in whatever form.

Ortom who noted that that the party has no new comers and will treat everyone as old members further assured the decampees of equal opportunities in the PDP, stressing.

On his part, former governor and Senator representing Benue North East, Gabriel Suswam advised the people to register massively in the voter’s registration exercise to enable the PDP win convincingly in 2023.

Suswam described Governor Ortom as a fighter and true defender of his people who has all it takes to represent his people.

Also speaking, State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede described the defection of PDP members into the APC in Gwer West and Kwande yesterday as a scam adding that the umbrella of the PDP is wide enough to accommodate everyone.

Leaders of the defectors including House of Assembly Member, Shimawua Azaigba, Ugba Alough, Tyokula Yainjoh and Baba Agan among others. They said they decided to join the PDP to join forces with the governor and other leaders to liberate Benue.