From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has assured Nigerians of the determination of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to reclaim the leadership of country in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor who gave the assurance on Monday at Tse-Agberagba in Konshisha Local Government Area of the state while receiving lead defectors and their supporters from the All Progressives Congress, APC into the (PDP), also maintained that the party will also retain Benue by winning all elective positions.

He however advised members of the PDP to come together and rebuild the party irrespective of their individual ambitions to enable the party become strong for the challenges ahead.

The Governor said Nigerians will revolt against the APC using the ballot in 2023 because, according to him, the abysmal performance of the APC-led administration at the centre has battered the economy and worsened security.

He expressed the assurance that the PDP will not only retain Benue in the 2023 general elections but also win the three senatorial seats, the eleven House of Representatives positions and all 32 seats for the Benue State House of Assembly.

The Governor said he remains committed to protecting the interest of Benue people as his core mandate, pointing out that he will continue to resist invasion of the Benue land in whatever form.

Ortom who noted that that the party has no new comers and will treat everyone as old members further assured the decampees of equal opportunities in the PDP, stressing.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On his part, former Governor and Senator representing Benue North East, Dr Gabriel Suswam advised the people to register massively in the voter’s registration exercise to enable the PDP win convincingly in 2023.

Senator Suswam described Governor Ortom as a fighter and true defender of his people who has all it takes to represent his people.

Also speaking, State Chairman of the PDP, Sir John Ngbede described the defection of PDP members into the APC in Gwer West and Kwande yesterday as a scam adding that the umbrella of the PDP is wide enough to accommodate everyone.

Leaders of the defectors including two terms House of Assembly Member, Rt Hon Shimawua Azaigba, Hon Ugba Alough, uncle to House of Representatives Member representing Jechira, Hon Tyokula Yainjoh and Engr Baba Agan among others said they decided to join the PDP to join forces with the Governor and other leaders to liberate Benue.