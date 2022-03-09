From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Youths of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South have asked the leadership of the party to reduce fees for nomination and express of interest forms by 50% for aspiring youths who are less than 40 years old.

The youths made the demand in a seven-point communiqué read at the end of maiden South-South PDP Youth Leaders’ Summit held on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State.

The summit which ‘Youth and the Rescue Mission in Nigeria‘ as theme was attended by delegates from the six states of the zone with the national youth leader of the party, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman delivering the keynote address.

Host governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his Political Adviser, Isaac Anwuzia, declared the summit open.

According to the communiqué read by Uyero Erarawewho, the youths resolved to stand with the decision of the governors of the region as regard the position of the presidential ticket of the party.

They urged th national leadership of the to concede either the presidential ticket or vice presidential ticket to the South-South because of the support of the zone to the PDP over the years.

They further demanded that a youth should be among the three ad-hoc delegates for the national convention. Urging youth leaders in the zone to mobilise qualified people for the PDP e-registration, the communiqué charged to spread their nets and bring in more young people into the party.