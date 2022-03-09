From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Youths of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South have asked the leadership of the party to reduce fees for nomination and express of interest forms by 50% for aspiring youths who are less than 40 years old.
The youths made the demand in a seven-point communiqué read at the end of maiden South-South PDP Youth Leaders’ Summit held on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State.
The summit which ‘Youth and the Rescue Mission in Nigeria‘ as theme was attended by delegates from the six states of the zone with the national youth leader of the party, Muhammed Kadade Suleiman delivering the keynote address.
Host governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his Political Adviser, Isaac Anwuzia, declared the summit open.
According to the communiqué read by Uyero Erarawewho, the youths resolved to stand with the decision of the governors of the region as regard the position of the presidential ticket of the party.
They urged th national leadership of the to concede either the presidential ticket or vice presidential ticket to the South-South because of the support of the zone to the PDP over the years.
They further demanded that a youth should be among the three ad-hoc delegates for the national convention.
Urging youth leaders in the zone to mobilise qualified people for the PDP e-registration, the communiqué charged to spread their nets and bring in more young people into the party.
Declaring the summit open earlier, Governor Okowa said the PDP was the only answer to the untold hardship inflicted on Nigerians by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
He therefore charged the youths to fully mobilise Nigerians and ensure that they cast their votes for PDP in 2023.
In his keynote address, the national youth leader, Mr. Suleiman said Nigeria was on the verge of collapse, adding that the PDP has come up with the mission to rescue the nation from the edge of the precipice, and restore sanity to the polity.
Suleiman said youths have the dexterity to effect leadership change, even as he encourage participants to mobilise the people to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), saying that it was the only weapon to reshape the country.
He charged them to eschew violence and avoid being used as agents of distabilisation.
“Don’t allow yourselves to be used as tools to distabilise the country. You must be strategic, bold, courageous and be ready to make sacrifices,” he said.
He assured PDP youths that he would continue to adequately represent their interests at the level of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
Leave a Reply