From Sola Ojo

Group, Arewa Defence League (ADL) on Wednesday said it rejected Governor Ugwuanyi Ifeanyi headed People’s Democratic Party (PDP) committee’s recommendations on the zoning of offices.

To the group, the zoning was clandestinely arrived at to stop politicians of northern extraction from contesting for the number one political office in the country under PDP come 2023.

President of ADL, Murtala Abubakar, in a statement, said the zoning of PDP offices was arrived at by selfish governors under the party who prefer mediocrity to competence.

“Arewa Defence League ADL reviewed events of last few months in the polity with grave concern especially, recent attempts by some selfish governors of the PDP to impose on the party, zoning formula that is not only designed to promote mediocrity over competency but a clear case of arrogant display of gross insensitivity that seeks to confirm widely held views that PDP is inherently opposed to Northern presidency since its formation in 1998.

“The controversial report of the committee that recommends zoning of the PDP national chairman position to the North, was done in bad taste, aimed at blackmailing the northern zone out of aspiring for the number one seat.

“Equally, the committee lacks moral ground to decide on such sensitive national issue, as the composition of the committee was lopsided in favour of the south as 9 out of the 13 member committee are from the south and only 4 from the North despite the huge support PDP as a party continue to enjoy from the zone.

“This also clearly indicated that from the onset, the committee was formed to achieve a predetermined end without taking into serious consideration, the realities of our circumstances as a nation.

“The decision of this committee to zone the National Chairmanship position to the North at this point in time is not done in good fate if the PDP win the 2023 general elections, but rather, a wicked gimmick to blackmail the north to deny Nigerians of Northern extraction of their legitimate rights to contest for the presidential slot on the platform of the party in the forthcoming general elections as controversial media headlines and divisive commentaries continue to generate can be attested to.

“The PDP had ruled Nigeria for 16 years with massive supports from Northern votes. Out of these, 14 years was by two presidents of southern extraction; Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan. Late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, a northerner served for only two years; and if the PDP idea of rotation and zoning is still about fairness, equity and justice, it is only reasonable that PDP zone the Presidential slot to the north for the next 8 years to allow the north benefit after the south had benefited for 14 years.

Consequently, Arewa Defense League after exhausted consultation with our chapters across Nigeria calls on the National working committee NEC of the PDP to reject any attempt to shortchange the North in the scheme of things within the party structures, as preparations toward the 2023 elections unfold, as the consequences of allowing such injustice to pass will be dire on the party”, the group said.