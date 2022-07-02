From Gyang Bere, Jos

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has assured that the party will carry everybody along ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He expressed optimism that the party will work collectively by reconciling with all members to go into the general election as a united and formidable family.

Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday at the State PDP secretariat in Jos during the presentation of certificate of returns to all candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I am appealing to us to know that once primaries are over, every candidate that has emerged, irrespective of our persuasion automatically becomes your candidate. If you are a true and genuine party faithful, you will support every candidate that has emerged from President, Senator, House of Representatives to House of Assembly.

“I want to appeal to all of us, that known of us love any candidate more than the other, we all love our candidates and we will stand by our candidates, we will work for our candidates, we will deliver our candidates and by the grace of God we will smile to victory together.

“Anywhere I have entered since my emergence, I have campaign for all our candidates. Of course there will still be issues but some of them cannot be resolved over night but we are working hard to resolve all the issues so that we will go into the election as a family.”

He expressed commitment towards resolving all outstanding issues within the party and promised to continue to give listening ear to all matters in the spirit of Justice and fairness to all.

The party Chairmen, Hon. Chris Hassan described the primary election in the state as a hectic exercise but expressed gratitude to God that the state conducted one of the most free and fair primaries.

“I am happy that the elections came out very smoothly, I congratulate all of us for eventful and wonderful exercise. Plateau had one of the best election ever and in all the elections, there was no casualty, there was no petitions but we had success stories.”

Hassan explained that the party had embarked on reconcialtory meetings with all those who contested the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly to enable all of them think and act together for victory during the general election.