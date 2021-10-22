By Sunday Ani

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), chairmanship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, has declared that he would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and deliver Lagos to PDP in 2023, if elected as state PDP chairman.

In an interview with the Daily Sun in Lagos, Fawole said the the introduction of the elctronic voting and transmition of election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would make his work easier.

He lamented that what has happened in the past is that selfish politicians had always found a way of ensuring that political leaders emerged through rigging rather than through a democratic process, where the popular wishes of the voters are expressed.

This, he said, has led to voters’ apathy over the years, giving politicians the opportunity to always manipulate the system through rigging and impose unpopular candidates as leaders.

He expressed happiness that with the INEC’s latest innovation, voters’ apathy would be eliminated, and Nigerians, especially Lagosians, would have the chance to vote candidates of their choice in an atmosphere that is free of rancour and rigging.

He also lamented that PDP has not been able to rule Lagos since the return of democracy in 1999 because the ruling APC has always coerced and compromised the party’s leadership in the state, but promised that his leadership would put an end to such evil plots and ensure that the party takes over the Alausa Government House from the APC in 2023.

“PDP has not ruled Lagos for the past 22 years for many reasons. And one of the major reason is the ease with which the ruling APC in the state coerces and compromises the party leadership most of the time. If elected, we intend to run the most transparent administration in the history of the party in Lagos, and also follow the party constitution to the letter,” he said.

On the preparedness of the opposition party to take over Lagos from the APC, he said he would take several positive steps to strengthen the party’s structure, and inspire party members to be positive about winning. “We have a huge battle ahead and we are going to make sure that all our members work together to achieve our common goal, which is to dislodge the ruling party,” he submitted.

He lampooned the ruling APC for its inability to put its house in order; a situation that has led to parallel congresses in the party. He stressed that PDP always conducts a democratically accepted congresses, and that even where there are issues, the party would always resolve them amicably. “Our congresses are always democratically conducted and where there are issues, we have always settled them amicably, unlike the APC that had parallel congresses. PDP is a viable opposition in Lagos state and we shall dislodge APC from power in 2023,” he said.