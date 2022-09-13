From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Kingsley Esiso has boasted that the party would secure 95 per cent of votes cast during next year’s presidential election.

Esiso said such huge support would be in honour of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is vice presidential candidate of the party in the February, 2023 poll.

He, therefore, urged members of the party to massively mobilise residents in the state to achieve the objective.

Esiso spoke during a general meeting of Isoko Unity Group held at Emevor, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

In attendance at the meeting were former Minority Leader of the House if Representatives, Leo Ogor; Delta South PDP senatorial candidate, Michael Diden; House of Representatives candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, Jonathan Ukodhiko and Isoko North House of Assembly candidate, Bernard Odior.

Others include Chairman Isoko North Local Government Council, Christian Iteire; pioneer speaker of Delta House of Assembly and Adviser to Governor Okowa, Emmanuel Okoro; chairman Isoko North PDP, Godwin Ogorugba; and state PDP Youth Leader, Victor Egbo.