From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu has received over 23, 000 people who defected to the party and said the PDP will form a central government in 2023 to give Nigerians hope.

He urged Plateau and other APC states on the country to join the PDP so that they will not be left in the opposition APC after 2023.

Sen. Ayu disclosed this on Thursday during a Mega rally in Jos to Flagg off the campaign for Jos North/Bassa and Pankshin South bye-election, held at the Polo field Jos, Plateau State.

“I don’t want Plateau to be a party in opposition because PDP is going to form the next Central Government in 2023, the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is going to be a PDP government.

“Everybody should go back to his/her ward, mobilize to register and get your PVC. Nobody is going to rig the next election because the arrengement is different. That is why APC don’t want to sign the Electoral Act, they are delaying us because they don’t want to hand over.

“The President must sign the electoral Act immediately because that is the only thing that will make it impossible for them to rig. APC is a political party that cannot even hold convention, it is not organized. That type of party is not ready for development.

“APC cannot solve the problem of Nigeria, that is why there is hunger, that is why there is poverty, killings, that is why there is division, that is why there is crime, no employment for our young people because the economy is not expanding. PDP is the party to solve the problem of Nigeria.”

He called for unity among the leaders of PDP in Plateau and Nigeria, saying that is the only strength the party has to win election in 2023.

“Everything will be done to ensure that our leaders in PDP in Plateau State remain united. Jeremiah Useni and Jonah David Jang are talking to each other, unity is back to Plateau. When the two leaders are united with their supporters, everything will be resolved.

“We are working to bring back our members. The over 50,000 people who were angry and left, they are back, I am so happy to witness this. Plateau State has always been a PDP state, it has been a home of PDP and so shall it remain.

“We are going to win the forthcoming election in Bassa and Jos North because our members who went astray are now back, they will mobilize and we will win. The same thing will happen in Pankshin South, the constituency has always been PDP.

“For those who have returned today, are returnees, they did not decamp because they have returned home. We have received them and we will fully reintegrate them into the PDP family. I will come and campaign with you here in Plateau when you start the next governorship election.”

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang said Nigerians are tired of the deceits of the APC and are ready to dethrone them in 2023.

He urged party members in Jos North, Bassa and Pankshin to come out enmass to vote for PDP during the Saturday bye-election election.

Former Gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019 and former Minister of FCT, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) said with unity, nothing will stop PDP from winning election on Plateau and Nigeria.

Leader of the Great Movement and former State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Latep Dabang who led over 23,000 people who defected to the party described APC as a confused political party.

He begged Plateau people to forgive him for misleading them into voting for APC in 2015 and 2019 and urged them to return to PDP where there is peace, justice and fairness.

Dabang vowed to mobilize his loyalists in the APC to join forces with the PDP and dethrone APC in 2023.

The State Chairman of PDP, Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan said the Jos North/Bassa bye-election would served as litmus test for the 2023 election.

He encouraged the PDP supporters in the state to come out enmass and vote massively for the PDP in Jos North/Bass and Pankshin South on Saturday.

Hassan expressed gratitude over the unity and peace currently experiencing in the PDP and urged the great leaders and members of the party to sustained it for landslide victory in all elections.