From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The senatorial aspiration of the immediate past Secretary to the Imo state governor, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha has received a boost as the Peoples Democratic Party Peoples mandate has endorsed his candidacy for the Imo East ( Owerri) senatorial contest in 2023.

This is just as the former member of the House of Representatives has say that, if elected he will sponsor a private Bill he called Property verification Bill to tackle corruption and money laundering in the country .

The National coordinator of the group, Mrs Patricia Stan- Dioka, said that the time has gone when those who were elected by the zone as their representative at the upper legislative chamber are afraid to speak for the people nor even sponsor bills that would be benefit their constituents .

Mrs Stan- Dioka who stated at the country home of Onyeagocha in Umuanunu in Obinze ,in Owerri west council of Imo state at the weekend .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

” What we came to do today is to endorse the senatorial aspiration of Hon.Uche Onyeagocha as our candidate for the Imo East ( Owerri) zone in 2023 . The people of Owerri zone have gone past when those who are representing us are afraid to speak for the people at the senate nor even sponsor bills that will benefit their constituents . In 2023 we want those who are fit and proper and which the capacity to represent us and not “Yes Men”. And that person is Hon Uche Onyeagocha.”

Speaking after his endorsement by the PDPPM , Hon. Onyeagocha disclosed that if elected to the Senate in 2023 that he sponsor what he called Property verification number Bill against the fight on corrupting .

According to him, “My first priority if elected to the Senate would be to sponsor a personal bill called property verification number Bill to help tackle corruption in government . This bill passed into law will enable Nigerians to have accessible to information as who owns what property because it will be like the BVN. I know that some public office holders will register their properties which is a proceed of corruption in the name of their under age children to evade detection . So, if they are below the age of 18 and the property in their names are worth millions of Naira they will have to explain how they have acquired it .”

Adding, ” we know that most corrupt public office holders no longer dump their ill- gotten monies in the bank for fear of such monies being traced to them because of the BVN, so the easiest way to use to acquire properties. And , so if the law is passed by the National Assembly it would go a long way in curbing official corruption .”