From Gyang Bere, Jos and TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the unity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election is sacrosanct to salvaging the country from the failed APC government in 2023.

He noted that APC had failed Nigeria woefully and the only hope that the country had was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike disclosed this, yesterday, in Jos during a solidarity visit to former Governor Jonah Jang, at the State High Court Jos, where Jang was standing trial for alleged N6.3 billion fraud.

He explained that the 2023 presidential election in PDP was not about North or South, neither was it about Christian or Muslim, but about the unity of PDP to take over power in Nigeria and Plateau State.

“I want every individual to keep his or her aspiration and focus on how the party will be united to salvage the country and to salvage Plateau State from APC.

“If the party is united, we will now know the next step to take. The problem of PDP is not about materials; it’s not about individuals who will move this country forward. No! I think we have the materials but what we need now is for everybody to come together and make sacrifices.

“Nigerians are waiting for PDP, because the country is bleeding, Plateau is hurt from the bleeding that is going on in Nigeria.

“It is not about the Muslims or the Christians; it is not about North or South, but it is about the killings, the insecurity and the poverty that is everywhere. The insecurity is not written whether you are a Christian or you are a Muslim.”

He noted that Plateau State was ripe enough to take over power from the APC, and called on former Governor Jonah David Jang and Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) to resolved their differences and rescue Plateau from the APC

“In Plateau State, innocent people are being killed, christians are dying here and Muslims are dying there. It is not about North or South. The only hope that Nigerians have today is PDP and it requires the collective effort of everybody. If we don’t work as a team, Nigerians will not be happy.”

Meanwhile, Wike, has brokered a truce between Jang and Senator Jeremiah Useni.

The governor who met with the two PDP leaders in Jos yesterday, said his reconciliatory visit was necessary if the party is to reclaim the state governorship position and defeat the APC in 2023 election.

The Rivers State governor during the meeting which took place at the residence of Senator Useni, said if the friction between the two is not urgently resolved, it would affect the success of the party in future.

He noted that his mission in Plateau was to give solidarity to former Governor Jonah David Jang over his court case and to meeting with Gen. Useni and leadership of the PDP in the state to foster unity.

“Plateau State is ripe for PDP to take over, because APC has performed woefully as far as Nigeria and this state is concerned, I stand to be challenged by anybody.”