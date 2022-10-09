From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok SAN said people are the greatest asset the Labour Party has ahead of the 2023 election.

He lamented that some individuals have robbed the country of its treasury, leaving behind the educational, health, infrastructural among other sectors of the economy crumbling, with no security for the citizens.

Pwajok disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration of Barr. Gyang Zi, Campaign Council, a candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District, held at Yelwa Club Jos, Plateau State.

He described Gyang Zi as competent and courageous lawyer who has worked throughout his life to liberate and better the living condition of the people and expressed confidence that Zi will take over the Senatorial District form Sen. I D Gyang.

“The greatest asset the Labour Party has is the people who will vote massively for the party in 2023. We will harmonize the Campaign of Obi/Datti, Dakum/Pwajok, Gyang Zi and other Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates in the state.”

He explained that there is nothing wrong with Dr. Patrick Dakum/Edward Pwajok and Gyang Zi ticket, saying all the Labour party candidates in Plateau will be on the ballot for the 2023 election.

Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barr. Gyang Zi who inaugurated his campaign team, task them on working assiduously to deliver all Labour Party candidates in the state.