From Gyang Bere, Jos
Deputy Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in Plateau State and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok SAN said people are the greatest asset the Labour Party has ahead of the 2023 election.
He lamented that some individuals have robbed the country of its treasury, leaving behind the educational, health, infrastructural among other sectors of the economy crumbling, with no security for the citizens.
Pwajok disclosed this on Sunday during the inauguration of Barr. Gyang Zi, Campaign Council, a candidate for Plateau North Senatorial District, held at Yelwa Club Jos, Plateau State.
He described Gyang Zi as competent and courageous lawyer who has worked throughout his life to liberate and better the living condition of the people and expressed confidence that Zi will take over the Senatorial District form Sen. I D Gyang.
“The greatest asset the Labour Party has is the people who will vote massively for the party in 2023. We will harmonize the Campaign of Obi/Datti, Dakum/Pwajok, Gyang Zi and other Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates in the state.”
He explained that there is nothing wrong with Dr. Patrick Dakum/Edward Pwajok and Gyang Zi ticket, saying all the Labour party candidates in Plateau will be on the ballot for the 2023 election.
Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barr. Gyang Zi who inaugurated his campaign team, task them on working assiduously to deliver all Labour Party candidates in the state.
Zi who addressed hundreds of his supporters at the event urged them to trust in God that Labour Party is matching toward victory in 2023.
He expressed confidence in the ability of his Director General, Ayiki John and other members of the team who are grassroot politicians that they will hit the ground running to deliver the party.
Member, Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Nabolistic urged members of the party to get themselves acquitted with every section of the Electoral Act to enable them place the party on a sound footing towards winning the 2023 election.
Chairman NLC Political Committee, Plateau State, Dalyop Badung said all the support Groups for Obi/Datti for 2023 election will work together from Local Government Areas, Ward, polling units to deliver Labour Party.
He charged them to go to various INEC offices in the state and collect their PVCs to take over the country from people who have robbed the nation of it hard earned resources.
Director General of the Campaign Council, Ayiki John appreciated Barr. Gyang Zi for trusting them with the mandate to deliver him and other candidates of Labour Party.
He said that they will run an inclusive campaign where everybody and communities would be given sense of belonging in running the campaign.
“We cannot do it by our strength, we cannot do it by our might but we believe that together with God’s approval we will get there.
“We will do our best to ensure that the task given to us is realizable, we will by the grace of God deliver Gyang Zi and all Labour Party candidates for the 2023.” He stated.
