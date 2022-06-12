From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A support group for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has been inaugurated.

Known as Peter Mbah Support Group, the group seeks to drive massive campaign both in the state’s rural and urban areas to ensure the emergence of the PDP candidate as governor of Enugu State in 2023.

While inaugurating the group in a meeting attended by its 17 local government coordinators on Friday, Chukwuemeka Aroh, said that the group will serve as a fulcrum of mass mobilization for a better Enugu State.

According to him, the group will reach out to the people of Enugu State on behalf of the PDP flag-bearer with the aim of preaching and converting them for his electoral victory.

“What we are doing is to build a visible roadmap which will translate into a wide acceptance and eventual victory of Peter Mbah at the polls in 2023.

“We have a good product in Mr Mbah, so marketing him will not be a difficult task. However, it is necessary for us to reach the unreached, making sure that everyone gets to understand that the future of Enugu State is here.

“With the same force, we are moving a campaign for mass voter registration across the length and breath of Enugu State,” Aroh said.

He added that the group would engage in sensitization of the general public on Mbah’s political agenda and his plans to bring about tangible democratic dividends to all residents of the state.

