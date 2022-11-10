From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi has assured of a better Nigeria if he is elected the president of the country next year.

Speaking in Aba, Abia State at the flag off of the governorship campaign of the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state, Dr. Alex Otti at Ngwa High School field, Obi said the mission of Labour Party was to ensure not just the unity of the country, but to secure lives and property of Nigerians.

Obi who lamented that factories in Nigeria have gone comatose under previous governments, promised to revive ailing industries including those in Aba.

He equally promised to ensure he puts back the economy of the country on a fast track and to its pride of place among the global economy.

“Under Labour Party, Nigeria will not be the same again. Labour Party is committed to turning around Nigeria. We are committed to building a better Nigeria.

“Aba is a great town. When I came to Aba today, I went round Aba by air… All the factories in Aba have closed down.

“All the businesses in Aba and other parts of Nigeria have closed down because the government of Nigeria failed to show interest in reviving ailing industries. All these will be changed by the Labour Party”.

Obi said it was unfortunate that today, nobody’s secured in Nigeria assuring of LP’s commitment to secure Nigeria.

“We will secure and unite Nigeria. Aba and Port Harcourt under our government will be a journey of 30 minutes.

“Under our government, Aba will bounce back. Aba will have 24 hour power supply. We are not here to make fake or false promise. We are telling you what we will do, hold us accountable and responsible.”

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Otti said he was coming to rescue the state from the hands of those that have held it back for the past 23 years.

Otti if elected, his government would create jobs for the teeming unemployed Abians, clear arrears of pensions and salaries and gratuities.

He lamented the impassible nature of roads in the state, adding that his mission to rebuilding the state would start as soon as he was sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

Otti while assuring that the votes of the electorate would count with the amendment of the electoral act and determination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to hold credible polls, unlike what happened in 2015, urged Abians to ensure that they do not leave the polling centers until the polls results were uploaded to the INEC server.

Otti, confident of victory said it was time to take over power from the PDP which he accused of dragging the state into comatose.