From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Spiritual Director and Founder of Adoration Ministry, Enough Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has declared that presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, can never be president of Nigeria as he is too stingy.

The controversial Catholic priest who stated this at his Adoration Ministry, in Enugu on Wednesday said that Nigerians are hungry and therefore do not need a stingy young man as president.

Mbaka claimed that unless God ceases to exist, Peter Obi would never smell the seat of the President.

He said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money with this hunger ravaging the land and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologized. No, I didn’t apologize wholeheartedly. It was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop. In obedience I had to; it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic Priest. My Bishop said, do it, my own is ‘Yes my Lord.”