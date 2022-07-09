From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday unveiled a 46-year-old former Senator, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, as his running mate for next year’s presidential election.

The founder of Baze University, Abuja, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district was unveiled as the LP vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement comes barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Obi, at the event, said after thorough searching and consultations, Baba-Ahmed fits his and the party’s vision and resolve to “take back Nigeria”.

He said: “Being here today after weeks and months that we have gone round, consulted and searched around and looked for somebody who fits the bill of what we are trying to do. Today, I am proud to say I have been able to meet and secure somebody who is eminently qualified and fits the bill to be the Vice President of Nigeria.

“I know people will say you are not there yet; but I can tell you, I know where we are going to,” Obi said.

“This is our right to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive. And you cannot do that without having people who have similar visions, ideas and are prepared for the task. So, I have the honour today to present to you, God willing, Nigeria’s next Vice President in the person of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.”

Okupe had, on Thursday night while announcing his withdrawal via his verified Twitter handle, hinted that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP,” Okupe tweeted.

Meanwhile, Obi while speaking on a television programme on Wednesday, had said he would prefer a younger person as his Vice President.