From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Few days to the kick off of the 2023 presidential campaign by all the political parties in the country, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has disowned the “Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria”for holding meeting with Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday in Abuja.

The Deputy National Secretary of the PFN, Bishop David Bakare told Reporters in a telephone interview that such group does not exist within the PFN.

According to him, the forum is not known to the PFN, adding that “there is nothing in PFN that is regional based like Southern or Northern Pentecostal Bishops.”

Bakare who maintained that the PFN is an arm of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the position of the fellowship on same faith presidential ticket of the APC has not changed.

He said “the meeting between Tinubu and the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria has nothing to do with the PFN.”

“I am speaking to you officially and authoritatively that the ranks of the Christian community and of course, the PFN which I represent is not broken at all.

“The Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria is not known to the PFN. The forum does not have any affiliation or relationship with the PFN that is registered with the government of this nation”,

Bakare added that the position of the PFN “on same faith ticket still stands as it was in the beginning and we have not, for any reason, shifted our position on that matter…”

He said, “The PFN was not a part of the meeting with the presidential candidate that was highly politicised.

“We are however aware of the ripples in the public domain about this matter.

“I am speaking officially to clarify that the PFN has nothing to do with that organisation.

“We didn’t take such a decision, we have not met that political party and whatever we will do would be in the public domain.

“That group is on their own and has nothing to do with the real incorporated PFN.

“I looked at the photos (from the meeting) and the names. I could recognised about two people who are our members, but they speak for themselves.”

He said all Pentecostal leaders in Nigeria, from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Faith, Mountain of Fire House on the Rock, among others speak with one voice .

“Finally, I wish to let you know that there is nothing in PFN that is regional based like Southern or Northern Pentecostal Bishops.

“As a matter of fact, the PFN does not have any settings for Bishops. What we have is PFN, we do not separate Bishops of Pentecostal from other clergies of Pentecostal.

“PFN is just one body under which all Bishops, Pastors and members are lined up behind Bishop Francis Wale, the President.

“We stand by our decision, we have not and will not bend to the dictate of any political group.

“It doesn’t matter what politicians will want to do, the truth and the joy is that the PFN is not divided on its position.

“Individuals can form an association but when it comes to the body call PFN, there is no change in our position and we have not authorised anybody to hold a meeting…”