The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been advised to gun for and clinch the position of President of the country in the forthcoming election in 2023.

Subsequently, once the Presidency is in its kitty it can then decide on how to allocate important positions to deserving members.

These were the advises of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who has been consulting stakeholders across the country in his bid get the party’s ticket for President, when former presiding officers of states and the House of Representatives converged at the ballroom of the Fraser Suites in Abuja on Tuesday to deliberate on his aspiration.

Referring to the calls for zoning of the Presidential nomination to a section of the country by some members of the party, Gov. Tambuwal reminded the PDP of how the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 ignored zoning and decided on retaining the presidential slot in Katsina state, from where late President Yar’adua hailed.

“You can share tickets because you can tear it up, but you must plan to win. PDP must accept this reality. The ticket must be balanced, as zoning or any Muslim-Muslim ticket or Christian-Christian ticket would be dead on arrival and recipes for disaster, he further counseled, pledging not to be lopsided in the allocation of all offices if he is considered for nomination to run for the position of President by the party.

Looking at how governorship and House of Representatives elections were contested and won in Anambra and Plateau states respectively, he analyzed factors that the party should take into consideration if it wants to win the elections next year: demographics, intra-party wrangling rife in the APC, voter education and rigging; and, indicated that the PDP should be strategic in its nomination of who will bear its flag next year.

He said with the APC being strong in the Northern region, with 16 governors; and the PDP sharing the same positions with it in the Southern region, the PDP would have to “think well, plan well and win this election.”

Giving a long, historical and incisive insights into his political trajectory, which was devoid of ethnic jingoism and religious zealotry, he assured the PDP and its adherents of his competence, capabilities and capacities as an experienced legislator, economical administrator and and consummate ‘life bencher.’

“I am coming with my pan-Nigerian content, competences in handling federal and governance issues, in addition to having references in all the 360 constituencies in the country who can vouch for me.

“It has never been this bad for governance in this country, therefore, the President we need is one that understands the country, inclusive in his dealings and one that will allow the rule of law to flourish,” Tambuwal said, explaining that he has all the qualities and what the other aspirants in the PDP lack.

“From the array of those running for President now, I dare say that I am closer to the youths,” he emphasized, noting that “age is a factor for what we are doing today,” just as he pointed to many of his achievements as Governor of Sokoto state despite the paucity of funds accruing to the state.

Gov. Tambuwal who received accolades and endorsements to run for the position of President from his colleagues at the reunion was accompanied by a former Governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa, a former Deputy Governor in the state, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari and Engr. Bello Suleiman.