From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has picked Commissioner for Works, Plateau State, Hon. Pam Bot-Mang as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Yilwatda who unveiled Bot-Mang on Wednesday at the State APC Secreteriat Jos said the choice was made after series of consultation among critical stakeholders of the party.

He appreciated the party for electing him as their standard bearer for the 2023 election, and said he has consulted with those contested the party primaries with him for reconciliation.

“We meet at various level of the party and arrive at someone whom will felt he is energetic, young man, some one we felt will complement my effort and some one we felt has the experience and the political will to add value to the ticket and that is Hon. Pam Bot-Mang.

“I take responsibility of everything right and wrong for the nomination of Hon. Pam Bot-Mang. I will stand strongly with him to ensure that we secure Plateau.”

Yilwatda said that they will work to ensure that APC has a supper majority in the state House of Assembly and at the National Assembly to secure and protect Plateau.

He appealed to the party stakeholders to support the course to enable that party win the 2023 election clean and square.

While responding, Hon. Pam Bot-Mang said his choice for the running mate was a rear privilege coupled with the cream of qualified political gladiators who merited to have been chosen.

He vowed to remained loyal to the candidates and the party, and expressed hope that the party will win the 2023 election.

Chairman of the APC, Hon. Rufus Bature said that Deputy Governorship candidate was unveiled by the party’s candidate after serious consultation among party stakeholders.

He said that the party is going to run an matured campaign and said that they have products that can be sell all over the world.

He said that they will have an issue based campaign devoid of rancour, character of assassination and back biting.

Rufus expressed optimism that the APC will emerged victorious in the 2023 election.