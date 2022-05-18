From Gyang Bere, Jos

A Frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State, Chief Amb. Yohana Margif has resigned from the APC for lack of internal democracy.

Margif, announced his decision on Tuesday in while addressing journalists in Jos the state capital but did not state his next line of action.

He explained that he had conveyed his decision in a letter which was presented to the APC ward Chairman of Margif/ Kopmur Ward in Mushere, Bokkos LGA and copied the APC Local Government and state executives.

He said, “The collapse of internal democracy in the Plateau State APC, impunity and imposition of unpopular candidates was part of my reasons to leave.”

The Philanthropist said the money he used to purchased the governorship form should be used as part of his donation to foster the growth of democracy on the Plateau, Nigeria and Africa.

He insisted that the bridge that brought APC to Plateau has broken and has totally collapse beyond repairs.

Chief Margif’s announcement comes barely two days after the ruling APC had concluded it’s screening for Gubernatorial aspirants across the country.