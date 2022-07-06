From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau For Atiku Movement an organization of Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state , has Commended Alhaji Abubakar Atiku for the courage in the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate.

According to the Plateau group, Atiku choice of running mate has demonstrated the capacity, leadership and readiness of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 general elections.

The group in a statement issued through its Protem Secretary, Prof. Shedrach Best said Atiku has respect for the diversity and historical experiences of the nation which is commendable.

” His selection of the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate meets the specifications of the office which the PDP Flag Bearer himself once occupied, bringing together attributes of a bridge builder, humility, simplicity, appeal, experience and service, all at a time Nigeria requires healing.

“We therefore stand with this respected decision.We wish to affirm that it remains the prerogative of the Candidate to select who best he think he can work with, albeit in consultation with other leaders and Stakeholders of the Party, and amidst many qualified persons.”

Prof. Best, former Secretary to the state government, stressed that the Movement has been concerned about the rising voices of opposition in the Party, either against the person of the running mate or the process leading to his selection.

” This public criticism coming from a section of leaders, some of them too senior to be ignored, is worrisome. We take note that some have been associated with a complexity of issues in the Party, including the zoning of the Presidency, which has come and gone.”

“As democrats, we invite all leaders and stakeholders to rise above this seeming draw back to the eminent progress that the PDP is making towards clinching the Presidential seat of the nation. “

He noted that this is a period of selection of running mates all over the 36 states and at the Presidential level, stressing that While some challenges come up in some places, they need not distract the party.

“We find it inappropriate to give conditions to the party for supporting the Party to victory.”

The Movement calls on all aggrieved party leaders to sheath their swords, accept the decision of the Flag Bearer and move to the next stage of reconciliation.

” We implore the Flag Bearer to pay adequate attention to calming all frayed nerves.It is sweeter to continue the discussion in the Presidential Villa than lose out due to spots of grievances as they are exhibited at the moment” the Movement advised.

“We wish to specially commend His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his unflinching support to the Party at the most trying moments, and for his leadership and doggedness. His sportsmanship in the last Presidential primaries is also worthy of note. “

They also Commended Wikes recent statement showing support to the PDP Candidate through the elections, even after the selection of the running mate, stand him out as a party man and true democrat.

“We look forward to him; to maintain that role until the PDP dislodges the APC from government to bring relief to Nigeria. ” The Movement advised.