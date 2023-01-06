From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Ahead of the 2023 General Election, plateau state community in Nasarawa State are tasking the security agencies in Nasarawa to ensure peace in the state adding that it would work closely with security agencies to ensure peace and hitch free exercise.

President, Plateau Indigenes Development Association in Nasarawa State, Chief Nyapzak Wapmak Emmanuel gave made the indication when he led a delegation of members on a courtesy visit to the Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Lafia.

The delegation under the aegis of Plateau Indigenes Development Association in Nasarawa State is made up of leaders of various ethnic groups in Plateau State residing in Nasarawa State .

President of the Association, Chief Nyapzak Wapmak Emmanuel stated that the visit was to strengthen collaboration with the command to identify specific roles the civilian public were expected to play to enhance peace and effective security surveillance.

Mr. Nyapzak Emmanuel pointed out that as political activities continue to heighten across the country, there was need for ethnic groups to intensity efforts towards exposing individuals and groups whose activities were capable of disrupting the electoral process.

Nasarawa State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Abbas Muhammed said the command had adopted strategic plan for quick response to any security threats in any part of the state during and after the election.

The Commandant represented by the Deputy Commandant, Mr John Joseph called on residents of the state especially rural communities to play active role in providing information to security agencies on suspicious activities around the their areas for prompt action.

The delegation also visited the Nasarawa State Director of Department of State Services.